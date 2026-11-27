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Okoth Obado and his two former personal assistants, were convicted on July 23, 2026, after the prosecution proved the murder case against them beyond a reasonable doubt. [David Gichuru, Standard]

The High Court will this morning determine the fate of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two former aides convicted of murdering his former girlfriend, Sharon Otieno, a 26-year-old Rongo University student.

Justice Cecilia Githua is expected to deliver the sentences at Milimani Law Courts at 10:30am bringing a major milestone in the nearly eight-year criminal proceedings that attracted national attention.

Obado, his former personal assistant Michael Juma Oyamo and former Migori County clerk Caspal Ajwang Obiero were convicted on July 23, 2026, after the court found that the prosecution had proved the murder case against them beyond reasonable doubt.

The sentencing comes after sharply contrasting submissions, with the Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga asking the court to consider the death penalty while Obado pleaded for a three-year non-custodial sentence.

The DPP, through Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gikui Gichuhi, urged Justice Githua to impose the maximum sentence provided under Section 204 of the Penal Code, citing the planned nature of the murder and the individual responsibility of the three convicts.

Gichuhi argued that the killing was not spontaneous but involved a common design in which each accused person played a distinct role.

“As this court likely found in its judgment, this murder offence was planned and was not spontaneous. Accused persons acted to a common design and acted in distinct roles,” she submitted.

READ: Guilty as charged: Obado co-accused convicted in Sharon Otieno murder

“This planning elevated their culpability in the murder of Sharon Otieno.”

The prosecution further argued that reconciliation between Obado and Sharon's family could not erase the aggravating circumstances surrounding the killing.

“Reconciliation may bring peace to a family; it cannot erase the aggravating circumstances in which a life was unlawfully and deliberately taken,” Gichuhi submitted.

The State opposed a non-custodial sentence arguing that it would not adequately reflect the gravity of the offence or achieve the objectives of punishment, denunciation and deterrence.

It nevertheless acknowledged that the three were first offenders, with no previous criminal records.

But the prosecution maintained that the offence went beyond the interests of the two families, insisting that the court had a responsibility to uphold public confidence in the administration of justice.

“The offence we are here today is an offence against the State, community and the sentence to be given should be deterrent and promote judicial trust,” Gichuhi said.

The prosecution's position was, however, challenged by Sharon's parents, who made an emotional appeal for mercy, particularly for Obado.

Sharon's mother, Melida Auma, pleaded with the judge not to send the former governor to prison, saying his imprisonment would amount to another death in her family.

“Don’t crucify Governor Obado. If he goes for death or life sentencing, I’ll see another death in my life. Do me a favour; just don’t take him to jail,” she told the court.

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Auma said the two families had forgiven Obado and asked the judge to consider a non-custodial sentence, arguing that Sharon's three children needed his support.

“This court should note that Sharon left three children. If he is granted a non-custodial sentence, he will come back and help us take care of these kids,” she said.

Her husband, Douglas Zacharia Otieno, however, drew a distinction between Obado and his two former aides, saying he remained bitter towards Oyamo and Obiero.

“After the judgment, Obado sent his relatives to my house for a reconciliation attempt. Because of his remorse, a non-custodial sentence is okay,” he told the court.

But he accused Oyamo and Obiero of being the last people to meet his daughter before she was handed over to her killers.

“But I am too bitter before this court seeing Oyamo and Casper (Obado's co-accused); these are two individuals who last met my daughter and handed him over to his killers,” he said.

He added: “If I could be a dog, I would bite them and lick their blood. I am too bitter with the two.”

Obado’s lawyers, Senior Counsel Kioko Kilukumi and Rodger Sagana urged the court to impose a lenient sentence, proposing a three-year non-custodial term.

They relied on the forgiveness extended by Sharon’s family and reconciliation efforts to ask the court to spare their client a prison sentence.

“It is our position that it is not about money or power; what we are seeking before you is forgiveness seeking mercy and restitution, and restoration, compensation and a promise of useful character, as prayers by the victim's family. We humbly pray for a non-custodial sentence for a period of three years,” Sagana submitted.

ALSO READ: Obado, co-convicts back in court as Sharon murder sentencing looms

The lawyer cited Article 159 of the Constitution on restorative justice, Article 53(2) on the best interests of children and provisions of the Probation of Offenders Act.

He described Obado as a first offender who had previously served as a teacher, principal, public servant and governor.

Sagana also asked the court to consider Obado's medical condition, including a spinal complication and hypertension, as well as his conduct while on bond.

The defence further argued that reconciliation between the two families had been genuine and involved local leaders, the county commissioner and members of the wider community.

Sharon was a Rongo University student who was seven months pregnant when she was abducted and murdered in September 2018.

Her body was later discovered in Homa Bay County bearing seven stab wounds, with evidence indicating that she had been sexually assaulted and subjected to a struggle before her death.

The trial involved 52 prosecution witnesses and culminated in the July 23 conviction.

The court also acquitted the three accused of the separate charge relating to the death of Sharon's unborn child.

The judge subsequently cancelled their bond terms and ordered that they remain in custody pending sentencing today.