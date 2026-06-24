Britain warns citizens of tomorrows demos

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Protestors in Mombasa. [File, Standard]

The British High Commission has issued a travel alert ahead of the June 25 commemoration demos set to take place tomorrow.

In the advisory the commission that Kenya has witnessed protests, demonstrations and strikes in recent times.

The demos cause traffic disruptions and during police response, there have been cases of injuries and deaths.

“The situation could change quickly, especially on key dates, including the anniversaries of the 2024 Finance Bill protests between 25 June and 7 July,” read the notice.

“Stay away from political gatherings and large crowds and monitor local media to see when and where major protests are likely. Follow local news and the instructions of local authorities closely.”

This comes as families of youths killed during the 2024 Gen Z protests notified police of plans to hold nationwide march to commemorate the day.

Joined by People’s Liberation party leader Martha Karua, Siaya governor James Orengo, former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, former Makueni governor Kivutha Kibwana and other leaders the families took the notice to the office of Inspector General Douglas Kanja.

They said they have a right to take to the streets as it is guaranteed under the constitution while calling for June 25 to be declared a national holiday.

The move comes as the government set aside Sh2 billion as compensation for people who were killed, injured and property destroyed during the period.

The leaders called for accountability and prosecution of perpetrators despite the state’s pledge to pay up.

On Wednesday, Interior CS Kicphumba Murkomen said that demos by the families who lost their loved ones during 2024 and 2025 demos were free to protest.

He warned that police would go after politicians and leaders that he said were mobilising goons to disrupt the demos and take advantage to loot businesses.

According to the CS, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were chasing credible intelligence leads that he said would lead to the arrest of the planners and funders of the chaos.

Lobby groups Law Society of Kenya and Police Reforms Working Group called on the National Police Service (NPS) to protect protesters who will take to the streets.

“These memorial processions, widely framed in public discourse as peaceful acts of remembrance, solidarity and continued calls for accountability, fall squarely within the constitutional right of every person to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions peacefully and unarmed under Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya,” they said in a statement.