Parents concerned about students joining protests while at home

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National Parents Association Chairman Silas Obuhatsa addressing the media at his office in Nairobi on January 4, 2023. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Parents are expressing concern that learners who are at home for mid-term break may end up taking part in planned anti-government protests, even as schools justify early breaks as a safety measure to protect students from possible danger on their way home.

The anxiety comes amid precautionary early mid-term breaks by schools ahead of commemorations for the June 25, 2024, youth-led protests.

Although schools send learners home early over fears of exposure during travel, parents now say a different risk has emerged: that students—especially teenagers—could be drawn into the demonstrations while at home.

“It is prudent for schools to release learners early. It allows them to get home safely. We are also concerned that learners may be lured into participating in protests,” said National Parents Association chairman Silas Obuhatsa.

His remarks reflect unease among parents who fear students could be influenced by peer pressure, social media or curiosity to join protests.

“There is a real risk that once they are at home, without supervision during working hours, some of these young people may find themselves near protest hotspots,” said a Nairobi parent, who requested anonymity.

The fear is rooted in painful memories from the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests, which turned violent in several parts of the country.

At least 15 people were killed, hundreds arrested, and widespread property destruction was reported as police and demonstrators clashed in chaotic scenes that also disrupted learning nationwide. Among the victims were students and young learners whose lives were either cut short or permanently altered.

In Kakamega, Malava Boys High School issued a notice instructing parents to pick up their children immediately: “Dear parents/guardians, boys will break for half-term holiday tomorrow, Wednesday 24th. Please arrange their means of transport.”

“I understand why schools did it, but now my worry is different. At home, they have access to phones, social media, and peers who might encourage them to join protests,” said Jane Wanjaa, a parent.

Education stakeholders also warn that repeated disruptions are affecting academic progress.

“The term is already compressed with exams and co-curricular activities. Any disruption makes it even harder to meet deadlines,” said Mathew Kariuki.

Kenya Secondary Schools Association chairman Willie Kuria defended the early breaks, saying schools are acting out of caution based on past experiences and current security concerns.

“It is better for learners to arrive home in good time before Thursday. Apart from the protests themselves, learners may encounter transport challenges,” he said.