Protect protesters, lobby groups tell police

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Protesters kick away teargas canisters during Anti-Finance Bill 2024 demos in Nairobi on June 25, 2024. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has been asked to protect protesters who will take to the streets tomorrow on the commemoration of the June 2024 protests.

Lobby groups Law Society of Kenya and Police Reforms Working Group said that the primary role of the police is to facilitate and protect the exercise of the right to picket and demonstrate.

“These memorial processions, widely framed in public discourse as peaceful acts of remembrance, solidarity and continued calls for accountability, fall squarely within the constitutional right of every person to assemble, demonstrate, picket, and present petitions peacefully and unarmed under Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya,” they said in a statement.

They added that protest notifications are intended to enable the police to coordinate with the protestors for public safety, not to seek permission.

The lobbies said that several human rights organisations will be monitoring the public commitment by the President, Interior Cabinet Secretary, and the Police Service to facilitate peaceful protest nation-wide.

They said that past responses to demos by police have seen them use excessive force, carry out unlawful arrests, attack journalists, and obstruct of medical assistance.

“These violations have resulted in the loss of over 138 lives, 1,227 injuries, and lasting trauma over the last six years. Individual officers and their commanders are currently facing personal criminal charges for violations of human rights and Kenyan law.”

In the statement, they said that courts and standing directives continue to affirm that the use of force must be regulated.

“The use of live ammunition, masks or non-uninformed officers against peaceful civilians remains unlawful and unconstitutional, and protest situations must never be treated as battlefields in a constitutional democracy.”

They called on police commanders to exercise lawful command responsibility saying they will be held responsible for violations committed by their juniors.

“All officers deployed must be clearly identifiable, in line with legal and constitutional requirements.”

According to the lobby groups, any use of force by the police must be lawful, necessary, proportionate, and a measure of last resort saying they should prioritise dialogue and de-escalation.

“Journalists and media workers must be protected and allowed to report freely on the memorial processions. The State must refrain from any interference with media operations, internet access, or live coverage, as these would constitute unlawful restrictions on freedom of expression and access to information.”

They said that medical personnel, first responders, and human rights observers must be granted safe access and should be protected at all times.

They called on police to carry out arrests based on individual responsibility and those arrested should be informed of reasons for arrest and be presented in court within 24 hours and have access to legal counsel.

“Any deaths or serious injuries must be immediately reported to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA). The NPS must cooperate fully with oversight bodies and preserve all relevant evidence.”