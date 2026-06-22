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Duale summoned for contempt sentencing over Ebola quarantine facility

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 22, 2026

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale addresses the media on Kenya's Ebola preparedness at Afya House in Nairobi, on May 22, 2026. [David Gichuru, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has been summoned for contempt sentencing over the construction of Ebola quarantine facility at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki.

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Health CS Aden Duale Ebola Quarantine Facility Justice Patricia Nyaundi Katiba Institute And LSK
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