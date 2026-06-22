Gen Z protests: IPOA says only three anti-Finance Bill protest death cases in court

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An anti-riot police officer takes on a protester blowing his trumpet along Kenyatta Avenue during the Anti-government protest, July 23, 2024. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Nearly two years after the deadly 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests that shook Kenya and galvanised the Gen Z movement, only three of the 62 deaths linked to the demonstrations have reached the courts, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed.

The disclosure comes days before the June 25, 2026, Gen Z memorial march, when families of victims, civil society groups and activists are expected to commemorate those killed during the protests and renew demands for justice and accountability.

In a statement on the status of investigations, IPOA said 46 of the 62 deaths recorded during the 2024 anti-government demonstrations remain under active investigation, highlighting the complexity of cases involving police conduct during public protests.

According to IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Mwangi, three cases are currently pending before the court, three have been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for review and direction, one case is undergoing internal legal review, four were closed after investigations, while five were closed following advice from the ODPP.

“The completion of investigations is often complex and requires extensive processes involving multiple external agencies,” Mwangi said.

She explained that the authority frequently relies on institutions such as the National Forensic Laboratory and the Government Chemist for forensic examinations, ballistic analysis and other technical investigations, factors that often slow down the completion of inquiries.

“The progression of a case to court depends on the sufficiency of evidence and the outcome of prosecutorial review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions,” Mwangi said.

She noted that not every completed investigation automatically results in prosecution.

“Some investigations may be closed where evidence does not meet the requisite legal threshold, while others may require further review or additional investigative work,” she added.

The anti-Finance Bill protests of June 2024 marked one of the most significant episodes of civil unrest in Kenya's recent history.

Driven largely by young people mobilised through social media, the demonstrations were sparked by opposition to proposed tax increases contained in the Finance Bill 2024.

The protests culminated in dramatic scenes on June 25, 2024, when demonstrators breached Parliament buildings in Nairobi as lawmakers debated the controversial legislation.

The events triggered a nationwide security response, with human rights groups accusing police of excessive force, unlawful killings and arbitrary arrests.

The deaths recorded during the protests have since become a rallying point for activists demanding police accountability and reforms in public order management.

IPOA's latest figures show that concerns over protest-related deaths have persisted beyond 2024.

The authority disclosed that it registered 27 deaths arising from the June 2025 Gen Z memorial demonstrations. Of these, one case is before the court while 26 remain under active investigation.

Another 38 deaths were linked to the July 2025 Saba Saba demonstrations. Two cases were closed internally, while 36 remain under investigation.

“Collectively, the three major public order management events have generated 127 death-related cases,” Mwangi said.

The oversight body declined to disclose details of files already forwarded to the ODPP, citing the need to protect witnesses, victims and the integrity of prosecutorial reviews.

“This is to safeguard the integrity of the review process, protect witnesses and victims and avoid prejudicing potential criminal proceedings,” she said.

To address growing public concern over delays, IPOA said it has introduced several reforms, including fast-tracking investigations, implementing a backlog reduction strategy, recruiting additional investigators and strengthening collaboration with key stakeholders.