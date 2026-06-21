Govt warns against violence as Gen Z protest anniversary nears

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki at Ziwa, Uasin Gishu during a resource mobilization drive for 19 church congregations of various denominations on June 21, 2026. [Peter Ochieng, Standard].

The government has warned that security agencies will move against anyone who turns Thursday's planned protests into violence.

This is even as opposition leaders defend the right to demonstrate.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki said on Sunday, June 21, that while the Constitution protects peaceful assembly, there was no legal cover for looting, property destruction or intimidation.

"Those who want to take part in the protests, the Constitution allows them. They are allowed to express themselves, but there is no permission to infringe on other people's rights, destroy property, injure others or loot shops. There is nowhere in the Constitution for that," said Kindiki.

Kindiki, speaking at a church service in Uasin Gishu County, dismissed the tax grievances cited as justification for the demonstrations, saying Parliament had concluded debate on the Finance Bill 2026 without introducing new taxes.

"Those who were calling for protests on new taxes in the Finance Bill 2026 have been exposed because there are no new taxes and no increase on existing taxes," he noted.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo echoed the warning, drawing a firm line between constitutional demonstration and criminal conduct.

"Those who plan to go to the streets on June 25 have a constitutional right to demonstrate, and as a government, we will defend those rights as enshrined in the Constitution. However, the moment you are armed, you become a criminal," Omollo told a function in Homa Bay County.

Siaya Governor James Orengo pushed back, saying the marches were being driven not by politics but by grief.

"The petition is in the name of the mothers. The notice for the demonstrations was also presented by the mothers," observed Orengo.

He called on both demonstrators and security agencies to honour the spirit of the day.

"I appeal again that the demonstrations on June 25 should be peaceful. Remember the mothers. This is about the mothers who lost their children," he added.

Thursday's planned countrywide marches mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, which began as opposition to the Finance Bill 2024 before evolving into a broader campaign for accountability and governance reform.

The protests peaked when demonstrators breached Parliament as lawmakers voted on the bill, compelling President William Ruto to withhold assent and return the legislation for reconsideration.

Human rights organisations documented dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries in the protests and the security crackdown that followed.