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Court upholds Gachagua's ouster, awards him Sh50m

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 9, 2026
Gachagua awarded Sh50 million but court upholds impeachment process. [Courtesy, Standard]

Court awards Gachagua Sh50 million compensation for the violation of his rights by the Senate, declines reinstatement.

Lawyers fidgeted, turned in glances at each other in shock, just as everyone in the room did when High Court judges Eric Ogola, Freda Mugambi and Anthony Mrima revealed they were to read 350 pages of their final verdict to settle former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment cases.

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