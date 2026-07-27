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Rarieda MP disburses Sh46m NG-CDF funds to schools, needy students

By Ayoki Onyango | Jul. 27, 2026
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Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo promises to prioritise education. [File, Standard]

 Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo on Monday raised Sh12 million through a funds drive to help Nyabera Mixed Secondary School purchase a school bus.

The funds included Sh5 million from the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in aid of the school in West Uyoma, Rarieda sub-county.

Other contributions came from Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga and Siaya County Assembly Speaker George Okode.

Meanwhile, Amollo issued NG-CDF cheques to needy students and schools in the constituency.

Under the umbrella of "Fulfilling Education Agenda, Bursaries For All, Rarieda Rising," the MP disbursed Sh46 million to support learners in the constituency.

Amollo issued Sh11 million cheque for the purchase of a school bus for Lieta Secondary School while St Mary's Lwak Girls High School received funds recently.

"These funds are meant to enable the schools undertake various projects, renovation exercises and other pressing matters that can hinder the schools' operations, students' learning programmes and teachers' motivation," he said.

Students from various schools received bursaries to cater for fees.

“Rarieda sub-county has 157 schools. These include both primary and secondary schools. It is for this reason that the government needs to increase NG-CDF allocations to cover everybody in all the 290 constituencies,” Amollo said.

"Whereas the Sh46 million was meant for students' bursaries, we have also given out funds to help construct classrooms, pit latrines, dormitories, laboratories, buy desks, books and equip those labs," he added.

The MP said he has prioritised education since it is the cornerstone and hallmark of success in everything.

Amollo has also been purchasing tree seedlings and donating them to schools to plant them to provide shade, fresh air, control wind from blowing off roofs and mitigate climate change.

“The issuing of bursaries for all needy students is a firm commitment to expanding access to education and ensure no learner is left behind,” he said.

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Related Topics

Rarieda NG-CDF MP Otiende Amollo Nyabera Mixed Secondary School St Mary's Lwak Girls High School
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