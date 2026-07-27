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Water from shallow wells in Naivasha unfit for human consumption

By Antony Gitonga | Jul. 27, 2026
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Residents of Kihoto estate in Naivasha which has been marooned by floods due to the swelling Lake Naivasha. [File, Standard]

The Department of Public Health has declared water from shallow wells in the populous Kihoto estate in Naivasha as unfit for human consumption.

According to the department, the water was highly contaminated following the rise in Lake Naivasha, which has ended up flooding pit latrines and the nearby wells.

This came as the department called on those near the lake to start relocating following an alert by the weather department over the expected El Nino rains that could lead to more flooding.

Since the year began, water levels in the lake have risen sharply, flooding over 50 percent of the estate that is home to tens of flower farm workers.

Concerted efforts by the department and community health promoters have worked successfully with no case of disease outbreak reported since the flooding started.

According to Naivasha sub-county public health officer Margaret Mungai, most of the latrines and wells in the estate had flooded.

Mungai noted that tests conducted on the water from the affected wells had established that it was unfit for human consumption.

“The lower part of Kihoto estate has been flooded, including latrines and wells and we have advised area residents not to use the water as it is contaminated,” she said.

Mungai was however, quick to note that despite the flooding crisis, no cases of disease outbreak had been reported due to joint partnership with area residents.

“We are working closely with the Naivasha water company and issued water treatment tablets to all families as part of addressing any disease outbreak,” she said.

The sub-county public health officer further noted that they were planning to conduct more tests on fish that were readily available in the estate.

“We shall be working with our counterparts from KEMFRI to determine the quality of fish though at the moment there is nothing to fear,” she said.

Mungai further called on those living near the flooded section of the lake to relocate ahead of the projected El Nino rains.

“We have been warned over pending rains and it's time those living near the lake started relocating as things might get worse in the coming days,” she said.

Former Lakeview MCA Simon Wanyoike noted that things were getting worse in the estate as the water levels continued to gradually rise by the day.

“Tens of private schools, homes, a police post, hotels and a research center have been submerged in the water at the expense of the owners who are counting huge losses,” he said.

The Wildlife Research and Training Institute (WRTI) has partnered with local and international institutions to investigate reasons behind the rising water levels of various lakes in Rift Valley.

According to the Naivasha based organization, the six months studies will involve geologists, aquifer experts among others with a view of getting science based info on the rare phenomena.

In the last couple of years several water bodies including Lake Naivasha, Elementaita, Baringo and Turkana have recorded sharp rise in water levels even during dry seasons.

In Naivasha over 5,000 people have been displaced after Kihoto estate was flooded, several hotels affected and WRTI wetland research center closed down.

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Related Topics

Naivasha Shallow Wells Department of Public Health Swelling Lake Naivasha WRTI
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