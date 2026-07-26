Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency

Linda Mwanainchi team led by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a rally at Mwangaza grounds in Kitale town on July 25, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Former Westlands MP Fred Gumo is among the latest Luhya elders and politicians to declare support for Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna for the top job.

He has also told off National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to forget presidential dreams in 2032, saying they were given a chance but failed.