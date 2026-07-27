Aviation workers suspend strike after deal with government

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KAWU officials sign the return-to-work formula with employers and the Ministries of Transport and Labour, suspending the planned strike. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Passengers and airlines have been spared a major disruption after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) suspended a nationwide strike that had been scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 28, following a breakthrough meeting with the government and key aviation agencies.

The suspension follows the signing of a framework agreement between the union, the Ministry of Roads and Transport, Kenya Airways (KQ), Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Jambojet, paving the way for structured negotiations over the workers' grievances.

The talks, chaired by Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir and attended by Principal Secretary for Aviation and Aerospace Development Teresia Mbaika, resolved to address the issues through a series of negotiations over the next month.

PS Mbaika said the parties had agreed on a timetable to resolve disputes affecting the different aviation institutions while ensuring normal operations continue.

"Kenya Airways and Jambojet matters in the strike notice shall be discussed on July 28, save for the Jambojet matter currently before the court on the recognition agreement," she said.

She added that grievances involving the Kenya Airports Authority will be discussed on July 29, while negotiations on the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority's collective bargaining agreement will commence immediately, with discussions on human resource instruments scheduled for July 30. KAWU officials sign the return-to-work formula with employers and the Ministries of Transport and Labour, suspending the planned strike. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The parties also agreed that there would be no victimisation of employees or management arising from the strike notice.

The agreement also requires Kenya Airways and Jambojet to withdraw two cases they had filed before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi as part of efforts to create room for dialogue.

Speaking after the signing, Kenya Aviation Workers Union Secretary General Moss Ndiema confirmed that the planned industrial action had been called off.

"I confirm that the strike action through the strike notice issued on July 20 stands suspended, and so there is no anticipation for any disruptions whatsoever arising from the intended strike action," Ndiema said.

The suspension comes after workers had raised concerns over job security, employment contracts, collective bargaining agreements, disciplinary processes and alleged unfair dismissals, particularly at Jambojet.

However, union officials clarified that the concerns have not yet been resolved but that both sides had agreed on a framework and timeline to negotiate each issue.

"We have agreed on a framework on how to resolve those issues. As you may realise, it was not going to be possible for all of those issues to be addressed today," he said.

"That is why every organisation with whom we had a dispute has a date. We are beginning with the Jambojet issues around terminations and dismissals, and Kenya Airways issues tomorrow. So they have not been addressed yet, but we have agreed on how to go about it."

Government officials expressed confidence that the structured talks would deliver lasting solutions within the agreed timeline.

"We have given ourselves at most a month to make sure all these issues are addressed. We have specific starting dates for the negotiations, and we expect that by the end of the 30 days everything will have been settled," Mbaika said.

The development provides relief to thousands of travellers who had faced uncertainty over possible flight delays and cancellations had the strike proceeded.