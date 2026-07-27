Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Peaceful Sifuna tour raises questions over recent wave of political rally disruptions

By Brian Lagat and Gentrix Osano | Jul. 27, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is welcomed in Kiminini by Linda Mwananchi supporters who donated money to support his movement. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A series of peaceful political rallies by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna across Western Kenya has taken Western Kenya by storm and renewed debate over the recent spate of violence that has disrupted political gatherings in other parts of the country.

The peaceful homecoming tour has stood in sharp contrast to the recent wave of political rallies disrupted by violence, hired goons and unrest in other parts of the country. Apart from a Toyota Prado in the Sifuna convoy overturning and injuring several people, and a lone motorcyclist being forced off the road as the convoy snaked through Western Kenya, the tour has been largely free of the political chaos that has become synonymous with recent opposition gatherings.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Edwin Sifuna Western Politics Politics Election Violence
.

Latest Stories

Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Shadow of impunity: How decades of alleged atrocities by British soldiers in Kenya finally led to BATUK 's ouster
Rift Valley
By Jacinta Mutura
31 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
Politics
By Standard Team
31 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Western
By Brian Kisanji
31 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
By Standard Team 31 mins ago
The Renaissance: Rise of Sifuna
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
By Brian Kisanji 31 mins ago
The hurricane: How Sifuna's wave is rewriting Mulembe politics
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
By Noel Nabiswa 31 mins ago
Kalonzo's missing rallies: As Sifuna takes the political stage, where is the Wiper leader?
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
By Mary Imenza 31 mins ago
Rattled President Ruto hits back at opposition
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved