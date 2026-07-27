Peaceful Sifuna tour raises questions over recent wave of political rally disruptions

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is welcomed in Kiminini by Linda Mwananchi supporters who donated money to support his movement. [Michael Mute, Standard]

A series of peaceful political rallies by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna across Western Kenya has taken Western Kenya by storm and renewed debate over the recent spate of violence that has disrupted political gatherings in other parts of the country.

The peaceful homecoming tour has stood in sharp contrast to the recent wave of political rallies disrupted by violence, hired goons and unrest in other parts of the country. Apart from a Toyota Prado in the Sifuna convoy overturning and injuring several people, and a lone motorcyclist being forced off the road as the convoy snaked through Western Kenya, the tour has been largely free of the political chaos that has become synonymous with recent opposition gatherings.