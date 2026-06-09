Nicco Sacco managers charged with aiding crew's escape after accident

Audio By Vocalize

Nicco Sacco managers charged over alleged cover-up in fatal accident involving Eugene Mutuku. [Courtesy]

Two operations managers at Nicco Sacco have been charged with being accessories to a felony after allegedly conspiring to conceal evidence and helping the driver and conductor of a minibus flee following an accident that claimed the life of a 19-year-old student.

Whines Momanyi Mogire and Alex Mwai Kabuthi are accused of jointly agreeing on June 5 to hide the Isuzu minibus that was involved in the fatal crash, and facilitating the escape of the crew members to evade arrest.

The incident occurred when passenger Eugene Mutuku, a 19-year-old final-year student on industrial attachment at a health facility along Thika Road, reportedly fell from the moving minibus near Radio Waumini on the Thika Road service lane. The vehicle then ran over him.

Instead of stopping to assist the injured young man, the driver and conductor continued to the city centre, where they dropped off other passengers.

According to the charges, the crew, allegedly acting on instructions from the two managers, drove the minibus to the Globe Roundabout before switching off their phones and going into hiding.

The managers allegedly agreed not to report the incident to the authorities.

A good Samaritan later alerted the police. Mutuku, who was still alive when rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital, succumbed to severe head injuries, a dislocated waist, a right hip injury, and the loss of two teeth.

Whines was subsequently summoned to Kasarani Police Station to explain the unreported accident.

Instead of allowing officers to inspect the vehicle at its location, he drove it to the station, where he was arrested.

Investigations revealed that the crew had acted under the direction of the two managers.

The victim’s family has demanded justice. His elder brother refuted claims that Eugene lacked bus fare, confirming he had provided the money after his brother requested it.

The brother further stated that his sibling told him that the conductor allegedly pushed him out of the vehicle following a disagreement over change.

The two managers appeared before Makadara Principal Magistrate Gilbert Shikwe, where they denied the charges.

The court granted each of them a Sh1 million bond, with no cash bail alternative. The case will be heard on September 15.