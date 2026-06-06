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Tout pushes passenger out of moving bus over Sh20 dispute

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Jun. 6, 2026
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KMTC Yatta Campus student Eugene Mutuku died after being pushed out of a moving bus over a fare dispute with the bus conductor. [Lenox Sengre, Standard]

Police have launched investigations into the death of a 19-year-old student who allegedly fell from a moving vehicle along Thika Road.

Some people allege Eugene Mutuku, a student at Kenya Medical Training College in Yatta, was pushed out of the matatu on Friday morning because he could not pay fare.

A video that has been circulated online appears to show an object falling from a minibus belonging to Nicco Movers. The footage was recorded from a vehicle behind the minibus on the service lane.

But Kasarani Sub-County Police Commander Nicholas Kiprono said they are yet to establish what exactly happened in the 7am incident.

“We do not want to pre-empt the investigations at this stage. Investigations will establish what transpired and the circumstances surrounding the incident,” said Kiprono.

He said the driver and conductor left the scene after the incident without reporting, but the vehicle was later found abandoned in Kariokor area.

Mutuku was reportedly rushed to hospital by a good Samaritan. However, he later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.

No arrests had been made by the time of filing this report.

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