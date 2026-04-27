Judge dismisses 'kidney seller' Sh1.5m case against Mediheal

A man who allegedly sold his kidney will now live without his organ, and the money, after the High Court threw out his case.
In the case filed by activist Francis Owino, Ayub Kanyi Nyamu told the court he has only one kidney after he sold the other to one Gilbert Matindi Wachira. .
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