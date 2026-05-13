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Teacher accuses Njoro Boys principal of assault, intimidation

By Yvonne Chepkwony | May. 13, 2026
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Njoro Boys High School principal and teacher disagreed over transfer bid. [File, Standard]

A teacher at Njoro Boys High School has accused his principal of assault, intimidation, and victimisation.

Boniface Ondara claimed that on May 6, he was attacked by the principal, John Githaiga, at the school reception at around 11 am following a disagreement.

He alleged that there had been bad blood between him and the principal after the latter allegedly refused to facilitate his transfer.

Ondara was transferred to Njoro Boys High School in May 2024 and has since been seeking a transfer to a school in Nairobi.

“Since I joined the school, the principal was required to update my Teacher Management Information System (TMIS) details by logging me out of my former station and logging me into the Njoro Boys High School system. However, he has failed to do so to date,” he alleged.

Due to the push and pull, Ondara claimed he had suffered immensely because he could not access online Teachers Service Commission (TSC) services.

“On April 29, 2026, I visited the principal in his office and requested him to write a permission letter that would allow me to visit the TSC headquarters regarding matters related to my transfer,” Ondara said

He claimed the principal informed him that his case was unusual and that he did not know how to write such a letter.

Ondara further alleged that on Monday, May 5, he went to the TSC headquarters in Nairobi and expressed frustration over being unable to access the Human Resource Management Information System portal because his TMIS details had not been updated. According to him, officers handling his case instructed him to call the school principal, who allegedly ignored his calls and messages.

Ondara said he was later advised to seek assistance from the Njoro Sub-County TSC director, who referred him to county officers, but he could not access the ICT officer, who was reportedly out of station.

He further alleged that while on his way back, his sister called him questioning why he had not reported to school, claiming that the principal had contacted his parents alleging he was a chronic absentee and that he was writing to the TSC over the matter, alongside other accusations.

Disturbed by the information, Ondara said he proceeded to the school and confronted the principal over the allegations.

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Related Topics

Njoro Boys High School Intimidation, And Victimisation. Teacher Management Information System Teachers Service Commission
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