Elimu Bora group condemns KEWOTA deductions, demands probe

KEWOTA CEO Benta Opande at a past event. [File, Standard]

The Elimu Bora Working Group has condemned salary deductions appearing on teachers’ payslips linked to the Kenya Women Teachers Association (KEWOTA), terming them unlawful and calling for an immediate stop and compensation.

Speaking on Thursday, members of the group said the deductions point to a coordinated scheme that undermines labour rights, weakens legitimate teachers’ unions, and enables financial impropriety under the oversight of state institutions.