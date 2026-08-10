Chaos erupt in Kikuyu after teenager allegedly stabs man to death

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Chaos in Musa Gitau, Kikuyu, after a bar brawl turned tragic. [Kimaku Chege, Standard]

Chaos erupted in Musa Gitau, Kikuyu, after a teenager allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old man to death outside a bar, triggering a confrontation between residents and the suspect that left two entertainment establishments damaged.

The 19-year-old allegedly stabbed Anthony Mugumo Ndung’u following an altercation outside a bar in the area. The incident sparked outrage that saw residents storm two clubs where the incident is said to have occurred and destroyed property.

The mob also turned on the suspected attacker and beat him before police officers rescued him.

The teenager was put in custody at Kikuyu Police Station, as investigations continue.

Njoki Mugumo, a cousin of the deceased, said she received a call that Anthony had been stabbed at around 10 pm.

Njoki said the incident has renewed security concerns at one of the clubs, where her brother was previously attacked and left for dead.

“I was called at around 10 last night while the incident was happening. My brother was also seriously assaulted at the same club. The club has no security, and there have been several incidents associated with it,” she claimed.

She said the latest incident has left the family and residents concerned about safety in entertainment establishments in the area, particularly at night.

Residents said the problem goes beyond the latest killing, pointing to what they describe as poor regulation of bars operating in the area.

Morris Kimani, a resident, said alcohol is sold throughout the day, and blamed this for insecurity in the area.

“Alcohol is being sold at any time of the day, from morning to evening. We are urging the Kiambu County Government to regulate the licensing of bars and ensure that these establishments are properly controlled,” said Kimani.

He urged the county government to check how entertainment establishments are licensed and operated, including whether they have adequate security measures in place to protect customers and people living around them.

Another resident said alcoholism among young people has become a major concern, and was linked to insecurity and other social problems in the area.

“The young people have now turned into addicts, and this is adding to the insecurity issues we are experiencing,” said the resident.

The residents are now calling for strict regulation of alcohol outlets, proper enforcement of licensing requirements and improved security at entertainment establishments, saying such measures could help prevent further violence and protect lives in the area.