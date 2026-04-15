TSC halts Kewota deductions as offices broken into in night raid
This follows an exposé of a scandal that allegedly preys on the salaries of 95,000 unsuspecting teachers. Computers with critical financial information were reportedly stolen from Kewota headquarters on Tuesday.
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