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TSC halts Kewota deductions as offices broken into in night raid

By David Odongo | Apr. 15, 2026
Kewota CEO Benta Opande at a past event.[File, Standard]

TSC halts Kewota deductions as offices broken into in night raid

This follows an exposé of a scandal that allegedly preys on the salaries of 95,000 unsuspecting teachers. Computers with critical financial information were reportedly stolen from  Kewota headquarters on Tuesday.

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