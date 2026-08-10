Biden's cancer battle highlights need for early prostate-cancer diagnosis

News that former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer has spread to his bones has drawn attention to a disease that is frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage among Kenyan men.
In an interview broadcast by the BBC, Hunter Biden said his father's cancer had metastasised to the bones and described the illness as painful and debilitating.
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