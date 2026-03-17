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How letter 'e' exposed Sh4 billion land grab

By Kamau Muthoni | Mar. 17, 2026

Sometime in 1993, Starehe Boys Centre decided to transfer its 54-acre land to a research institution, Kohlenberg Foundation.

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Starehe Boys Centre Kohlenberg Foundation Kasarani Police Station Directorate of Criminal Investigations
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