×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From secret affair to murder charge: Obado's long trial over Sharon death

By Nancy Gitonga | Mar. 16, 2026
Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and the late Sharon Otieno. [File, Standard]

For six years, courtroom 4 at Milimani Law Courts has been the stage for a legal battle that has consumed careers and left a family broken.

Forty-two witnesses have testified. Eighty-one exhibits have been produced. A journalist who was abducted alongside Sharon Otieno has relived his terror on the stand.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ex-Governor Okoth Obado Sharon Otieno Milimani Law Courts Justice Cecilia Githua
.

Latest Stories

Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Tread carefully on privatisation of treasured national assets
Opinion
By Njahira Gitahi
4 hrs ago
Politicians rearing monster that will turn around and devour them
Alexander Chagema
By Alexander Chagema
4 hrs ago
Judiciary's quiet alignment should worry every Kenyan
Opinion
By George Nyongesa
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
By David Odongo 4 hrs ago
Hostile takeover: President's hand in the wrangles simmering at Nairobi Hospital
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
By Mike Kihaki 4 hrs ago
Parents decry rising education costs due to illegal school levies
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
State faces new hurdle in meeting Safaricom stake sale conditions
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Exit USAID enter G2G: What new funding model means for health sector
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved