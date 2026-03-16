From secret affair to murder charge: Obado's long trial over Sharon death

Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and the late Sharon Otieno. [File, Standard]

For six years, courtroom 4 at Milimani Law Courts has been the stage for a legal battle that has consumed careers and left a family broken.

Forty-two witnesses have testified. Eighty-one exhibits have been produced. A journalist who was abducted alongside Sharon Otieno has relived his terror on the stand.