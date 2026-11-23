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Nzoia Sugar Company on the recovery plan as president William Ruto announce bonus payment. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto has renewed his administration's commitment to reviving Kenya's sugar industry, with Sh1.2 billion in bonus payments expected to benefit sugarcane farmers supplying Nzoia Sugar Company.

The payments come as the President returns to Bungoma to resume his Western Kenya tour, with the welfare of sugarcane farmers taking centre stage during his visit to Webuye West.

The anticipated bonuses are expected to provide relief to farmers who have endured years of financial uncertainty, delayed payments, rising production costs and operational challenges that have affected the performance of local sugar factories.

The intervention is part of broader government efforts to restore struggling state-owned sugar millers, improve factory efficiency, strengthen local production and ensure farmers receive better value for their produce.

President Ruto has repeatedly emphasised the need to revitalise the sugar industry, recognising its importance to the livelihoods of thousands of households and the economic development of Western Kenya.

At the centre of these efforts is Nzoia Sugar Company, whose management is pursuing an ambitious recovery programme aimed at restoring the miller's competitiveness and rebuilding farmers' confidence.

Nzoia Sugar Company Managing Director Tejveer Rai. [Courtesy]

Managing Director Tejveer Rai says the company is intensifying efforts to improve factory operations, increase sugar production and ensure better returns for sugarcane growers.

He noted that farmers remain the backbone of the sugar industry and that the company's recovery must translate into tangible economic benefits for those who supply cane.

“We recognise that farmers are our most important partners in this business. As we strengthen the company's operations and improve production, we want them to feel the benefits through better returns and bonuses. Our objective is to restore their confidence and make sugarcane farming economically worthwhile,” Rai said.

He added that improved service delivery, competitive cane prices and a sustainable bonus programme would encourage farmers to invest more in sugarcane production and ensure consistent cane supply to the factory.

However, Rai acknowledged that restoring Nzoia Sugar's competitiveness requires addressing several challenges that continue to undermine the local sugar industry.

“The company is stepping up efforts to reclaim its position as a major player in Kenya’s sugar industry, with improved factory efficiency, increased sugar production and better returns for sugarcane farmers forming the centrepiece of its recovery agenda,” he said.

Among the major concerns is the smuggling and illegal entry of sugar from neighbouring Uganda, which he said creates unfair competition for locally manufactured sugar.

He warned that illicit imports undermine domestic production, threaten local manufacturers and compromise the long-term sustainability of the industry.

Rai called for stronger enforcement measures to curb sugar smuggling and protect local millers, arguing that Kenyan factories must operate in a fair trading environment if they are to compete effectively in the regional market.

Beyond tackling illicit imports, the company is focusing on modernising its operations, strengthening production systems and improving efficiency.

Management also plans to deepen engagement with farmers through better cane supply arrangements and more responsive services, recognising that reliable access to mature sugarcane is essential for efficient factory operations.