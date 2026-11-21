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President William Ruto during his tour of the Western region. [PCS]

President William Ruto has promised sugarcane farmers in Western Kenya a Sh1.2 billion bonus next Monday in a fresh attempt to woo the region with development pledges targeting agriculture, infrastructure, education and land ownership.

He also pledged to recruit 20,000 teachers and address longstanding land disputes in Mt Elgon through the issuance of thousands of title deeds.

During his three-day development tour of Kakamega and Bungoma counties, Ruto said the Sh1.2 billion sugar bonus had been set aside for farmers supplying Mumias, Nzoia, Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar factories.

He argued that sugarcane farmers deserved the same treatment as tea and coffee growers, who receive bonuses for their produce, adding that the payment was part of efforts to improve farmers' earnings and revive the sugar industry.

“I want to ask you, tea farmers are paid bonuses, and you know coffee farmers receive bonuses. What mistake did sugarcane farmers make not to deserve a bonus? We already have Sh1.2 billion to pay our sugarcane farmers,” he said.

The President claimed that growers who previously waited up to six months for payment were now being paid weekly. He also said workers at Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories who had gone for up to a year without salaries were now receiving their pay monthly.

Ruto further announced plans to diversify agriculture by introducing coffee farming alongside sugarcane production. He said Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya had been allocated resources to distribute coffee seedlings, noting that Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Trans Nzoia had favourable conditions for coffee production.

On infrastructure, the President announced a Sh21 billion allocation for road projects in Kakamega County, targeting the construction of 300 kilometres of tarmac roads.

He cited the Sh1 billion Matungu-River road project, which he said would be completed within nine months, alongside projects linking Kaiga, Malimili and Shimanyiro, Turbo to Naitiri, and Kakamega Airport to neighbouring Nandi County.

On electricity, he said Sh2 billion had been allocated to connect 3,036 households in Kakamega before May next year, assuring residents they would not pay connection fees.

Ruto also announced that 20,000 teachers employed by school Boards of Management (BOM) would be absorbed into the Government payroll next month on permanent and pensionable terms.

He said the move would end the practice of parents contributing money to pay additional teachers, arguing that providing adequate teaching staff was the Government's responsibility.

“I want all teachers employed by Boards of Management placed on the Government payroll. Parents should not continue paying for teachers because that is the responsibility of the Government,” he said.

The President said his administration had employed 100,000 teachers over the past four years and would recruit another 20,000 next month to address staffing shortages. He added that the Government had constructed 23,000 classrooms nationally to ease congestion.

In Bungoma, Ruto announced the issuance of 1,845 title deeds to beneficiaries of Chepyuk Settlement Scheme Phase III in Mt Elgon, promising another 2,000 documents for Phase II after the vetting process.

Land ownership in Mt Elgon has remained contentious for decades, with disputes contributing to tension, displacement and insecurity, including the 2005–2008 insurgency involving the Sabaot Land Defence Force.

Ruto said his administration was determined to resolve historical land injustices and ensure residents secured ownership of their land.

“We will make sure that no Kenyan continues living like a squatter in their own country,” he said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula welcomed the issuance of the title deeds, describing it as a historic milestone for residents who had endured decades of uncertainty. He said secure land tenure would encourage investment in agriculture and improve food production.

Wetang’ula also backed Ruto's re-election bid, citing investments in roads, hospitals, markets, electricity and agriculture. He dismissed the Opposition's chances of defeating the President, questioning whether retired President Uhuru Kenyatta could influence the 2027 contest after failing to secure victory for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga while in office.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa also rallied behind Ruto, citing projects including Kakamega Level Six Hospital, Bukhungu Stadium, the upgrading of Kakamega Airstrip, road construction and improvements in water and electricity connectivity.

“We have worked with the President hand in hand to deliver Kakamega Level Six Hospital, Bukhungu is in the last stage of completion, Kakamega Airstrip is also on course, we have built roads, water and electricity connectivity and importantly our cane farming is doing great,” Barasa said.

He accused Opposition leaders of meddling in the affairs of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), urging them to focus on identifying their presidential candidate and developing an agenda for the next election.

Oparanya called on Western Kenya leaders to unite behind Ruto, arguing that supporting the President offered the region a better opportunity to secure representation in the next government.

“I have been in Opposition and I got the opportunity to be in Government through the window. But this time we must unite and get through the door by supporting Ruto's re-election. He's the only sure bet to ensure we get into Government,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also urged residents to support Ruto, pointing to investments in roads, railway expansion and border infrastructure, including the proposed extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba.

“Do you want to be opposing everything? Opposition is not our destination. Our station is to form Government, uphold the Constitution and take the country far in terms of development,” he said.

The tour comes amid intensified political realignments in Western Kenya, where leaders allied to the broad-based arrangement are increasingly pushing for regional unity behind Ruto's 2027 re-election bid.