President William Ruto appears increasingly under pressure, with growing uncertainty across key voting blocs forcing him to intensify grassroots mobilisation as he seeks a second term in 2027.
From development promises and empowerment programmes in Western Kenya to political negotiations in Nyanza, the Coast and the Maa region, the President is stepping up efforts to consolidate support in areas that could prove decisive in the next General Election.
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