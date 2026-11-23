Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka addresses residents of Wamunyu Township after attending service at AIC Mbaikini in Mwala on November 22, 2026. [Dennis Kavisu, Standard]

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, politically prominent since winning the Kitui North seat in a 1985 by-election following the death of Philip Manandu, wants Kenyan presidency. He had quickly established himself as solid KANU man and served as assistant minister, deputy speaker, and KANU Organising Secretary after the 1988 Mlolongo electoral disasters. He was visible in the 1989 Kiharu by-election, after Kenneth Matiba’s ouster from KANU, in which Jidraph Mwangi Kamau Mweru was miraculously declared the winner with only 780 votes despite Julius Gikonyo Kiano having over 16,000 votes. At the heart of national multi-party agitation in the 1990s, he remained a firm disciple of President Daniel arap Moi, probably learning coded political language for dismissing the ‘unwanted’. Expecting big rewards, he was angry that Moi chose Uhuru Kenyatta as his inheritor. He joined Raila Odinga in bolting from KANU to Mwai Kibaki’s NAK winning side in 2002. With Raila in the 2005 referendum, he was a losing presidential candidate in 2007, expecting kupita katikati Kibaki and Raila. He twice deputised Raila’s losing presidential bids in 2013 and 2017 but stepped aside in 2022. Believing he had sacrificed his presidential ambitions for others, he expects those others to sacrifice for him; they do not necessarily agree.