Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto laid the foundation stone for student hostels for Matungu Kenya Medical Training College, Kakamega County. [PCS]

As I observe the latest appointments, reappointments and restructuring within government, I cannot help but feel increasingly apprehensive about the direction our country is taking as we approach the 2027 General Election. My concern is not simply about who is appointed or where they come from. It is about the political timing, institutional implications and the possibility that public offices could become instruments of political consolidation rather than institutions serving the Kenyan people.

In political sociology, power is not maintained through elections alone. It is also exercised through control of institutions, strategic appointments, administrative networks and influence over the machinery of the state. This is precisely why appointments made in the final months before a general election deserve serious public scrutiny. We must ask whether these decisions strengthen institutional capacity, professionalism and accountability or create conditions for political interference.

I am particularly concerned about developments within the security architecture, public administration and institutions responsible for electoral governance. The National Police Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations, intelligence institutions and national government administration must remain professional, impartial and accountable to the Constitution. Their responsibility is to protect citizens, enforce the law and maintain public order, not to advance the political interests of any individual or administration.

Kenya has travelled a painful democratic journey. We have witnessed disputed elections, political violence, institutional mistrust and the consequences of security agencies becoming entangled in political contests. We cannot afford to ignore the lessons of our history. The danger is not necessarily in the appointments themselves, but in what happens when institutional loyalty is perceived to shift from the Constitution to political personalities.

Equally troubling is the growing mistrust surrounding preparations for the 2027 elections. Electoral credibility cannot be manufactured on polling day. It must be established through transparent preparations, independent institutions, accountable security arrangements and meaningful engagement with all political actors. An election may be procedurally conducted and yet leave the country deeply divided if citizens lack confidence in the institutions managing it.

To be fair, government has the constitutional responsibility to appoint qualified officials, reorganise institutions and strengthen national security. Not every appointment is political, and no public officer should be condemned merely because they were appointed by the incumbent administration. However, legality alone does not eliminate the obligation to demonstrate merit, fairness, transparency and independence.

My greatest fear is that Kenya could gradually normalise the politicisation of institutions while treating legitimate public concerns as opposition politics. The presidency is temporary. Political administrations come and go. But the police, public service, judiciary, electoral commission and other constitutional institutions must endure beyond individual leaders.

As we approach August 2027, I believe the country urgently needs institutional reassurance rather than political confrontation. Every senior appointment should withstand public scrutiny. Security commanders must demonstrate political neutrality. Parliament must exercise meaningful oversight. Electoral institutions must address legitimate concerns openly, while political leaders on all sides must reject intimidation, violence and inflammatory rhetoric.

I am apprehensive because I understand that democracies do not weaken only through dramatic constitutional violations. Sometimes they weaken gradually, through seemingly ordinary administrative decisions that accumulate into institutional dependence, diminished accountability and declining public confidence.

Kenya belongs to its citizens, not to whichever political formation occupies State House. The ultimate test of our democracy will not simply be who wins in 2027, but whether the institutions entrusted with safeguarding the people's sovereignty will remain credible before, during and after that election.

Appointments must serve the Republic, not political survival. Security institutions must protect the Constitution, not political interests. And elections must remain an expression of the people's sovereign choice, not a contest over who controls the machinery of the state.

My apprehension is therefore not an expression of fear. It is a call for vigilance, constitutional fidelity and national responsibility. Kenya is bigger than any presidency, any political party and any election.