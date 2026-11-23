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The incident sparked fear and anxiety across the county as shocked residents, relatives and friends flocked to Isiolo County Referral Hospital to establish the fate of their loved ones following the attack. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

A sombre mood has engulfed Isiolo town following a deadly raid in Burat Ward that left five people dead and four others nursing injuries.

The incident sparked fear and anxiety across the county as shocked residents, relatives and friends flocked to Isiolo County Referral Hospital to establish the fate of their loved ones following the attack.

Isiolo County Chief Officer for Health, Dr Mohamud Abdikadri, confirmed the incident as tension continued to mount in the affected areas.

Isiolo Deputy Governor Dr James Lowasa, Burat Member of County Assembly (MCA) Nicholas Lorot and his Ngaremara counterpart, Peter Losu, joined hundreds of residents at the hospital to assess the situation and establish the condition of those injured.

The leaders strongly condemned the attack, describing it as unacceptable, and called on security agencies to move swiftly to apprehend those responsible and restore peace and security in the region.

Speaking at the hospital, Dr Lowasa blamed recurring insecurity in Isiolo on livestock movements by herders from neighbouring counties, particularly during periods of drought.

"Now that it has rained in Isiolo and neighbouring counties, all livestock that do not belong to Isiolo should migrate back to their respective areas. Some people are using the excuse of herding livestock to hide cattle rustlers and criminals within our county," said Dr Lowasa.

The Deputy Governor also called for investigations into the possible involvement of rangers attached to some community conservancies, claiming that witnesses had reported seeing attackers wearing uniforms resembling those used by personnel from known conservancies.

"We want the police to investigate the conservancy rangers. The attackers were reportedly seen wearing uniforms associated with some of the community conservancies, and we want to know whether there is any connection," he said.

Ngaremara MCA Peter Losu and Burat MCA Nicholas Lorot echoed the concerns, demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged connection between the attack and conservancy rangers.

Lorot questioned the circumstances surrounding the killings, claiming that the victims appeared to have been shot from behind.

"All the dead bodies, including those of the people currently receiving treatment, appear to have gunshot wounds from behind. This is a serious matter that requires thorough investigations to establish exactly what happened," said Lorot.

Dr Lowasa further expressed concern over what he described as repeated attacks allegedly linked to members of the Samburu community. He accused security agencies of failing to take convincing action despite what he said was their awareness of those responsible for previous killings and other violent incidents.

"We have lost many people through attacks allegedly carried out by people from the Samburu community. The security agencies are aware of these incidents, yet we have not seen convincing action to bring the perpetrators to justice," he said.

The latest attack comes barely a day after the National Assembly's Security Committee visited Isiolo County to collect residents' views on the prevailing security situation.

During the public engagement, residents accused the Ministry of Interior and National Administration of failing to address insecurity despite repeated reports and information allegedly provided to security agencies to help identify, trace and arrest suspected criminals.

Residents demanded urgent government intervention, saying continued attacks, killings and injuries had left communities living in fear.

The latest killings have renewed calls for accountability, effective intelligence gathering and decisive security operations to end recurring violence in Isiolo County.