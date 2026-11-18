Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during his State Of The Nation Address at Parliament, Nairobi. November 18th, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has outlined a raft of government interventions aimed at reducing the cost of living, increasing household incomes and creating more employment opportunities for Kenyans.

Addressing Parliament during the 2026 State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, Ruto said his administration had prioritised lowering the cost of essential goods and services while increasing earnings across key sectors of the economy.

“Our economic proposition was simple: Reduce the cost for families and increase the income from what they do,” he said.

On food prices, the President cited the government’s fertiliser subsidy programme, which has reduced the price of a 50-kilogramme bag of fertiliser from Sh7,500 in 2022 to Sh2,000 this year.

He said the government had distributed 38.5 million bags of subsidised fertiliser to farmers, contributing to an increase in maize production from 44.3 million bags in 2022 to 71 million bags last year.

Consequently, maize imports declined from 9.9 million bags to 3.3 million bags, while the average price of a two-kilogramme packet of sifted maize flour dropped from a high of Sh230 in September 2022 to Sh152 in September this year.

Ruto also highlighted gains in the tea, coffee, dairy and sugar industries, saying government interventions had helped improve production and increase farmers' earnings.

He said the Cherry Advance Revolving Fund had disbursed Sh15.07 billion to 684,000 coffee farmers, while tea export earnings increased from Sh163 billion in 2022 to Sh187 billion in 2025.

In the dairy sector, milk production rose from 4.5 billion litres to 5.52 billion litres, while average earnings for farmers increased from Sh32 to Sh60 per litre last month.

Sugar production, he added, increased by 60 per cent between January and October, with cane crushing rising by 57 per cent. The industry is projected to produce more than 900,000 tonnes by the end of the year, with Sh1.2 billion in bonuses expected to be paid to sugarcane farmers.

On healthcare, Ruto said the Social Health Authority (SHA) was designed to ease the financial burden of medical expenses on households through a shared health financing system.

In education, he said the government had employed 100,000 teachers and was preparing to recruit an additional 20,000 to address staffing shortages and reduce the burden on parents who pay teachers hired through Boards of Management.

He added that 23,000 classrooms had been constructed, while 1,600 laboratories were being built and equipped.

The President said the annual education allocation had increased from Sh521 billion in the 2022/23 financial year to Sh784 billion in the current financial year.

"These investments improve the quality of education while progressively reducing the need for Kenyans to finance education," he said.

On affordable housing, Ruto said more than 313,000 homes were at different stages of construction across the 47 counties, with over 1.37 million Kenyans registered on the Boma Yangu platform and more than 18,000 homes already allocated.

He said households could work towards homeownership through monthly payments starting at Sh4,000, which he argued would help ease the burden of rent.

The housing programme, according to the President, had also generated more than 1.1 million employment opportunities and reserved orders worth over Sh61 billion for Jua Kali artisans.

On employment, Ruto said 350,000 Kenyans had secured jobs through the digital economy programme, while another 707,000 had obtained employment abroad through international labour mobility initiatives.

He also cited the Hustler Fund, saying more than seven million Kenyans had established credit records through the programme, with cumulative borrowing reaching Sh94 billion.

Under the NYOTA programme, more than 133,000 young entrepreneurs had received training, mentorship and Sh50,000 each in start-up capital, he said.

The President further announced proposed tax measures aimed at increasing disposable incomes, including exempting workers earning Sh32,333 or less per month from Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Other proposals include scrapping stamp duty on land transactions valued at Sh1 million or less and removing the 25 per cent import duty on mobile phones.

On pending bills, Ruto said the government had approved the settlement of 28,726 verified claims amounting to Sh27.8 billion, covering debts of Sh50 million and below dating back to 2005.

He added that Sh18 billion owed to public universities and another Sh16 billion owed to public and private hospitals under the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) had been approved for payment and were undergoing Treasury processing.

“These are not isolated interventions, but parts of one comprehensive undertaking,” Ruto said.

He maintained that the government's economic strategy was anchored on reducing household expenditure, increasing incomes and expanding opportunities for Kenyans.