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The council expressed deep concern over the rising hostility, warning that the conflict threatens longstanding social, cultural, and religious ties. [Bruno Mutunga, Standard]

The Council of Elders from Isiolo County has raised concerns over escalating tensions along the Garissa–Isiolo border following recent deadly clashes at Janju that left nine people dead.

Drawn from the Borana, Gabra and Sakuye, the elders warned that the deteriorating security situation could trigger further violence, displacement of families and destruction of property if urgent measures are not taken to contain tensions and prevent possible retaliatory attacks.

Speaking during a joint press briefing in Isiolo town, the council expressed deep concern over the rising hostility between the Borana and Somali communities, warning that the conflict threatens longstanding social, cultural, religious and family ties that have united the two communities for generations.

Led by Abduba Nagele, Secretary General of the Borana Council of Elders, Guyo Tuke of the Gabra Council of Elders and Mwalimu Isaack Kara, Chairman of the Sakuye Council of Elders, the elders appealed to residents on both sides of the border to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further inflame the situation.

In a statement, the elders said the violence was threatening to reverse years of peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding between the neighbouring communities.

"The Borana and Somali communities have lived together for many generations. We share social, cultural, religious and family ties, including intermarriages and economic activities. It is therefore unfortunate that differences and conflicts are now threatening to destroy the unity and peaceful coexistence we have enjoyed for many years," said Nagele.

The elders warned against allowing the dispute to degenerate into a cycle of revenge, saying retaliatory attacks would only result in more deaths, displacement and suffering among innocent residents.

They particularly expressed concern over reports that some armed groups were allegedly planning retaliatory attacks targeting Kinna and Modogashe areas in Garbatula Sub-County, Isiolo County.

According to the elders, the reports should be treated seriously by security agencies to prevent another deadly confrontation.

"We are deeply concerned by reports of possible retaliatory attacks targeting Kinna, Modogashe and other neighbouring areas. We appeal to the security agencies to take these reports seriously, move swiftly and ensure that innocent people are not caught up in another round of violence," Nagele said.

The leaders called on the National Intelligence Service (NIS), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the National Police Service and other relevant security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance and security patrols along the volatile border.

They said early intervention was critical in identifying potential threats and preventing armed groups from carrying out attacks.

"We cannot afford to lose more lives. The nine people who died in the Janju clashes are a painful reminder of the consequences of unresolved disputes. We urge the government to act decisively and ensure that the situation does not escalate into a wider conflict," the elders added.

Nagele also expressed concern over remarks allegedly made by some political leaders, warning that inflammatory statements could aggravate tensions and undermine ongoing efforts to restore calm.

He urged political leaders to demonstrate responsibility and avoid making statements that could incite communities against one another.

"At this critical moment, our leaders should be bringing communities together instead of making statements that may create suspicion, hatred and divisions. We must be careful with the words we use because irresponsible political utterances can easily fuel violence and make reconciliation more difficult," he said.

Meanwhile, Sakuye Council of Elders Chairman Mwalimu Isaack Kara dismissed claims by some leaders accusing another community of harbouring Oromo militia, describing the allegations as false and potentially intended to portray the community negatively before the government and security agencies.

Kara cautioned against making unsubstantiated accusations, saying such claims could deepen mistrust and create unnecessary hostility between communities that have coexisted peacefully.

"We strongly condemn statements that seek to associate an entire community with criminal activities or armed groups without credible evidence. Such allegations are dangerous because they create suspicion and may encourage innocent people to become targets of hostility," said Kara.

He urged leaders and residents to allow security agencies to investigate any claims of criminal involvement and establish the facts instead of engaging in public accusations that could worsen the situation.

The elders further called on members of both communities to embrace dialogue, mutual understanding and peaceful dispute resolution, noting that lasting peace could only be achieved through cooperation and a genuine commitment to addressing the underlying causes of the conflict.

They maintained that community elders have an important role to play in calming tensions, bringing disputing parties together and ensuring that traditional conflict-resolution mechanisms are used to complement government-led peace initiatives.

"We appeal to our people to remain calm and refuse to be drawn into acts of revenge. A conflict between neighbours cannot be resolved through killing one another. Dialogue, consultation and mutual respect remain the only sustainable ways of addressing our differences," the elders said.

They also called on the national government to urgently strengthen security operations in the affected areas, increase police patrols and enhance surveillance along the Garissa–Isiolo border to prevent further attacks.

Additionally, the leaders urged authorities to ensure the protection of residents, their property and livelihoods, while ensuring that those responsible for the Janju killings are identified, arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

They warned that failure to address insecurity could disrupt economic activities, undermine trade and threaten the livelihoods of pastoralist communities whose survival largely depends on peaceful access to resources and movement across the border.

The elders emphasised that security interventions should be accompanied by sustained community engagement, reconciliation initiatives and efforts to address the underlying causes of recurring conflicts.

They reiterated that the Borana, Somali, Gabra and Sakuye communities have a shared responsibility to safeguard peace and prevent isolated incidents from escalating into wider inter-community violence.

"Peace is not the responsibility of one community alone. We all have a duty to protect the lives of our people, preserve our relationships and ensure that future generations inherit a peaceful environment. We must not allow a few incidents to destroy the bonds that have united us for decades," they said.

The leaders maintained that peaceful coexistence remains essential for the stability, security and development of Isiolo and Garissa counties, urging residents to reject violence and work together in restoring confidence and normalcy along the troubled border.