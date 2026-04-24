Juniors battle at Leisure Resort

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Junior golfers pose with their medal prize after the 2023 Us Kids junior Golf Local Tour Golf Tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club Course in Mombasa County on Sunday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

As the school holiday ends, juniors are expected to display their skills and talent at Diani’s Diamond Leisure Golf Resort course.

The juniors drawn from Nyali Golf and Country Club, Malindi Golf and Country Club, Mombasa Golf Club, Vipingo Ridge, and Diamond Leisure will be meeting in the 2026 KC Junior Golf Series set to tee off this weekend at the 18-hole, par-72 championship course known for its lush fairways, 85 sand bunkers and challenging water features.

The tournament, marking the opening round of an exciting and expanded Coastal junior golf circuit, will see the youngsters renew rivalry just a week after participating in the Coast Junior Open played at the Nyali Golf and Country Club course.

The opening event has attracted strong entries, with promising young players among them Avian Klee, Samara Teneva, Pasta Brothers, Craig Fassler, Jamari Gwaro and Niall Chauhan.

According to one of the organisers, Sheel Dodhia, the vision is long-term, and this is a significant milestone for the growth of junior golf, also noting that this year’s series will be the first to be played across all five premier courses in the Coastal region.

“The series will be contested across nine age categories, catering to players from as young as 5 to 18 years, creating a structured and inclusive pathway for junior development," said Dodhia

He pointed out that a key highlight of the series will be the grand finale, to be held after eight rounds, where overall winners in each category will be crowned based on consistent performance throughout the season.

“The growth of the series reflects the increasing investment in junior golf development across the coast, with coaches playing a vital role in training and mentoring young players. Structured coaching programmes, regular practice sessions and increased competitive opportunities are helping to raise the standard of play and prepare juniors for higher levels of competition," noted Dodhia.

He further said this series is about giving juniors exposure to different courses, building confidence and creating a clear development pathway for young golfers along the coast.

With junior participation on the rise and increasing interest from schools, the KC Junior Golf Series 2026 is expected to play a key role in expanding the game and nurturing the next generation of golfers in Kenya and the region.

Elsewhere, elite amateurs will be converging in the ninth leg of the 2026 Kenya Amateur Golf Championship Series for the Trans Nzoia Championship at the par-73 Kitale Golf Club course today