Escape from Kamiti: How terror suspects fooled guards in midnight prison break drama

Kamiti Maximum Prison in Nairobi on September 17th 2021. [File,Standard]

Three terrorism convicts who tried to escape Kamiti Maximum Prison are one step away from getting another round of cooling their heels behind bars for a 2021 daring plot.

Kahawa Law Court Magistrate Gideon Kiage yesterday convicted Musharaf Abdala, Mohamed Ali Abikar, and Joseph Juma Odhiambo for the commission of a terrorist act by escaping lawful custody.