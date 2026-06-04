Ministry rules out early school closure amid rising arson cases

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Basic Education PS Prof. Julius Bitok at Kenya High School during prize giving day on June 4, 2026. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has dismissed calls for an unscheduled mid-term closure of schools following a wave of arson incidents in several secondary schools, insisting that learning will continue as planned across the country.

Speaking during the prize-giving ceremony at The Kenya High School in Nairobi, Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government's focus remains on addressing challenges in the affected institutions while ensuring that education proceeds uninterrupted in the vast majority of schools.

“We have no plans for unscheduled closure of schools. Learning is continuing normally in 99 per cent of our schools. Our focus is on addressing the challenges in the few affected institutions while ensuring that all learners continue with their education without disruptions,” Bitok said.

According to ministry data, only about one per cent of schools have been affected by the recent unrest, with the majority of learners continuing their studies without interruption. The PS said there was therefore no justification for bringing forward the official mid-term break scheduled for June 24 to June 28.

As investigations and inspections continue in affected institutions, the ministry has urged school administrators to adopt more flexible and student-centred approaches in handling learners, particularly amid concerns over examination-related anxiety.

Bitok acknowledged that tensions linked to examinations had contributed to unrest in some schools and advised principals to engage students through dialogue rather than coercion.

“We are not saying students should not do exams, especially the county-based mocks. What we are saying is that if students express anxieties or say they’re not ready, there is no point in forcing them. You’d rather postpone the tests than have a burnt-down institution,” he said.

The remarks come amid growing concern among education stakeholders over rising student unrest, with incidents linked to academic pressure, mental health challenges, and communication breakdowns between learners and school administrations.

The PS challenged teachers and school managers to embrace modern leadership styles, noting that contemporary learners are more informed and increasingly aware of their rights and freedoms.

He called for the strengthening of student leadership structures, guidance and counselling programmes, mentorship initiatives and expanded mental health support services in schools.

“Dialogue must always take precedence over destruction. We encourage learners to use the existing channels of engagement within their schools and work closely with teachers and school management in resolving any concerns,” he said.

The ministry is also stepping up efforts to improve safety standards in learning institutions. Bitok revealed that 400 additional quality assurance officers have been recruited and deployed, raising the total number of officers conducting nationwide school inspections to 1,000.

“We want every learner to study in a safe, secure and supportive environment. The ongoing safety audit will help us strengthen preparedness, improve institutional response mechanisms and enhance the welfare of learners across all institutions,” he said.