Junior golfers shine in US Kids tournament at Nyali Golf Club

Junior golfers pose with their medal prize after the 2023 Us Kids junior Golf Local Tour Golf Tournament at Nyali Golf and Country Club Course in Mombasa County on Sunday. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

An estimated 200 junior golfers put up a good show to win various awards in the 2025 US kids Mombasa tour golf tournament at Nyali Golf and Country on Sunday.

The course featured the juniors from under 6 years to 18 years who tamed the fairways by unleashing their skills and talent playing either 18 or 9 nine holes to walk home with medals after recording brilliant scores from their age groups.

Gunita Patel recorded a total round of 121 strokes to lead the girls 15-18 years’ group and Marie Ivan claimed the runners up spot on 145 strokes.

The boys top title in the same age group was won by Joseph Aryan Awe on 94 strokes while Alpha Wise brought 119 strokes for second spot.

Khatija Pasta was the queen of the girls 13 to 14 years old after posting 140 strokes beating Muraayo Hersi to the runners up slot on a single stroke difference while for the boys in the same age group, it was Lucas Kampa who took the lead on 93 strokes.

The girls 11 to 12 years old group was taken care of by Ivanna Wanjiku on 116 strokes, a single stroke ahead of second placed Kanika Shah.

Promise Sila won in the boys 12 years’ groups with 121 strokes while Emmanuel Ajello on 124 strokes and Ethan Mundia with 136 strokes claimed the runners up and third placed slots respectively.

The day-long tournament organised by the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) attracted the juniors from the home club, Mombasa Golf club, Diamond Leisure Golf Resort, Vipingo Baobab Ridge Club, Malindi Golf and Country club with guest juniors. [Maarufu Mohamed]