Senate raises concerns over rising cases of missing children

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Activists demonstrate in the streets of Nairobi over rising cases of missing children and femicide in the country on June 1, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has raised concern over the increasing number of missing children cases across Kenya.

Kibwana warned that the trend has exposed serious gaps in child protection systems and left many families living in anguish as they search for their loved ones.

Speaking in the Senate, Kibwana said the country has witnessed a disturbing rise in child disappearances in recent years, with some cases ending in tragedy while many others remain unresolved.

She called for urgent interventions to strengthen child safety mechanisms and improve coordination among agencies tasked with protecting children.

“The anguish endured by families searching for their missing children is immeasurable,” Kibwana said. “We must act decisively to safeguard the lives and futures of vulnerable children.”

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana on June 4, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The senator cited several recent cases that have shocked the nation, including that of five-year-old Travis Wanjohi from Nyeri County, who was reported missing before his body was found on March 30, 2026.

She also referenced the case of one-year-old Mary Wanjiru, whose death was confirmed on April 10, 2026 after she had been reported missing.

According to Kibwana, the two cases have highlighted weaknesses in investigative processes, child protection mechanisms and community response systems.

Her concerns come amid growing public anxiety over incidents involving children disappearing from their homes, neighbourhoods or while travelling to and from school.

In several reported cases, parents have launched desperate searches through social media and community networks, while others have waited months or years for answers.

The senator also pointed to unresolved disappearances, including that of Lurther Mwangi, an autistic five-year-old from Dandora in Nairobi who vanished on April 15, 2026 and has yet to be found.

She further cited the cases of Nevil Kibui from Kangemi, Nairobi, who disappeared on August 29, 2025, and Precious Jepchirchir from Kaimoiywo Village in Nandi County, who went missing on March 4, 2025. Both children remain unaccounted for.

Child rights advocates have previously warned that poverty, inadequate supervision, human trafficking, family disputes and weak reporting mechanisms continue to place children at risk.

Experts have also noted that delays in investigations during the critical first hours after a disappearance can significantly reduce the chances of locating missing children safely.

In response to the growing concern, Kibwana has sought a comprehensive report from the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

She wants the committee to provide an annual breakdown of missing children cases reported to the State Department for Children Services and the National Police Service from 2021 to date.

The senator is also seeking updates on investigations into the deaths of Travis Wanjohi and Mary Wanjiru, as well as findings from other cases in which missing children were later found dead.

Additionally, she wants authorities to explain the protocols followed when responding to reports of missing children and outline the measures taken to trace Lurther Mwangi, Nevil Kibui and Precious Jepchirchir.

Kibwana further called for stronger coordination between police, schools, hospitals, children’s officers and local administrators, alongside enhanced child protection measures, anti-abduction initiatives and psychosocial support for affected families.

“The safety of our children cannot be left to chance. Every missing child deserves an urgent and coordinated response,” she said.