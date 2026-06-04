Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Senate raises concerns over rising cases of missing children

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Activists demonstrate in the streets of Nairobi over rising cases of missing children and femicide in the country on June 1, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana has raised concern over the increasing number of missing children cases across Kenya.

Kibwana warned that the trend has exposed serious gaps in child protection systems and left many families living in anguish as they search for their loved ones.

Speaking in the Senate, Kibwana said the country has witnessed a disturbing rise in child disappearances in recent years, with some cases ending in tragedy while many others remain unresolved.

She called for urgent interventions to strengthen child safety mechanisms and improve coordination among agencies tasked with protecting children.

“The anguish endured by families searching for their missing children is immeasurable,” Kibwana said. “We must act decisively to safeguard the lives and futures of vulnerable children.”

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana on June 4, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The senator cited several recent cases that have shocked the nation, including that of five-year-old Travis Wanjohi from Nyeri County, who was reported missing before his body was found on March 30, 2026.

She also referenced the case of one-year-old Mary Wanjiru, whose death was confirmed on April 10, 2026 after she had been reported missing.

According to Kibwana, the two cases have highlighted weaknesses in investigative processes, child protection mechanisms and community response systems.

Her concerns come amid growing public anxiety over incidents involving children disappearing from their homes, neighbourhoods or while travelling to and from school.

In several reported cases, parents have launched desperate searches through social media and community networks, while others have waited months or years for answers.

The senator also pointed to unresolved disappearances, including that of Lurther Mwangi, an autistic five-year-old from Dandora in Nairobi who vanished on April 15, 2026 and has yet to be found.

She further cited the cases of Nevil Kibui from Kangemi, Nairobi, who disappeared on August 29, 2025, and Precious Jepchirchir from Kaimoiywo Village in Nandi County, who went missing on March 4, 2025. Both children remain unaccounted for.

Child rights advocates have previously warned that poverty, inadequate supervision, human trafficking, family disputes and weak reporting mechanisms continue to place children at risk.

Experts have also noted that delays in investigations during the critical first hours after a disappearance can significantly reduce the chances of locating missing children safely.

In response to the growing concern, Kibwana has sought a comprehensive report from the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

She wants the committee to provide an annual breakdown of missing children cases reported to the State Department for Children Services and the National Police Service from 2021 to date.

The senator is also seeking updates on investigations into the deaths of Travis Wanjohi and Mary Wanjiru, as well as findings from other cases in which missing children were later found dead.

Additionally, she wants authorities to explain the protocols followed when responding to reports of missing children and outline the measures taken to trace Lurther Mwangi, Nevil Kibui and Precious Jepchirchir.

Kibwana further called for stronger coordination between police, schools, hospitals, children’s officers and local administrators, alongside enhanced child protection measures, anti-abduction initiatives and psychosocial support for affected families.

“The safety of our children cannot be left to chance. Every missing child deserves an urgent and coordinated response,” she said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Nominated Senator Hamida Kibwana Femicides Cases Children’s Rights Missing Children Cases
.

Latest Stories

Luanda MP Maungu replaces Wamboka as PIC chair
Luanda MP Maungu replaces Wamboka as PIC chair
Politics
By Mike Kihaki
4 hrs ago
Changing police culture is more important than creating new police units
Opinion
By Editorial
4 hrs ago
Wafalme silence Uganda to close in on Nations Championship slot
Sports
By Elizabeth Mburugu
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Den of scandals: Arrest of planning boss adds another blot to City Hall
By Hudson Gumbihi and Pkemoi Ng’enoh 4 hrs ago
Den of scandals: Arrest of planning boss adds another blot to City Hall
Ten students arrested after school fires spark panic nationwide
By Juliet Omelo and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Ten students arrested after school fires spark panic nationwide
Equipment for Laikipia Ebola quarantine facility jets in from US
By Mercy Kahenda 4 hrs ago
Equipment for Laikipia Ebola quarantine facility jets in from US
Several schools closed down as a wave of unrest unsettles country
By Standard Team 4 hrs ago
Several schools closed down as a wave of unrest unsettles country
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved