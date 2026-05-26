Transport paralysis deepens as operators threaten an all-out strike

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Matatus from various saccos are parked at Utawala, Githunguri, following fuel price hikes that triggered a strike on Monday, May 18, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Transport in Nyeri and Murang’a counties was severely disrupted on Monday as matatu operators threatened a full-scale strike over rising fuel prices, leaving commuters stranded, businesses closed and key highways deserted.

There was heavy police deployment and sporadic unrest in the two counties.

Commuters and transport operators warned that the strike would intensify from today if the government fails to address escalating fuel prices, with demands for petrol to be reduced to Sh170 per litre and diesel to Sh150.

In Nyeri town, shops remained closed for the better part of the day as police engaged groups of youths who had gathered in the streets.

Movement slowed significantly across the town as businesses kept their doors shut for fear of looting and insecurity.

The disruption spread to Karatina, where transport services were completely grounded and not a single vehicle was operating at the matatu stage.

Youths lit bonfires along the Nairobi–Nanyuki highway, while others were seen playing football at the usually busy terminus as commercial activities remained paralysed.

In Murang’a County, there were attempts to block the Kenol–Murang’a highway at Mukuyu using bonfires as early as 5 am, raising fears of widespread unrest.

Several schools advised parents not to send children to school due to security concerns, while police intensified patrols around Murang’a town to restore calm.

The situation in Murang’a normalised after 9 am following increased police patrols and the clearing of road barricades. Public service vehicles gradually resumed operations after transporters declared the Thika Superhighway safe for travel.

Murang’a Shuttle Service chairman Martin Wairimu said operators prioritised passenger safety before resuming services.

“We resumed operations after the bonfires were cleared and passengers’ safety guaranteed,” said Wairimu.

In both counties, traders remained on high alert, with shopkeepers organising themselves to protect their premises from possible attacks after more than 21 businesses in Murang’a were reportedly raided by goons during last week’s protests.

Nyeri Matatu Secretariat member Gladys Nyawira said operators had not authorised anyone to negotiate on their behalf, insisting the strike would proceed unless their demands were met.

“We had not sent anybody to negotiate on our behalf. Tomorrow (today), we are starting our official strike if they do not meet our demands. We want petrol to retail at Sh170 and diesel at Sh150,” Nyawira said.

She maintained that matatu operators were united in their decision to withdraw services and warned that continued delays in addressing fuel prices would deepen the transport crisis affecting commuters and businesses across the region.

“Starting tomorrow (today), we are going full force with the strike until the government addresses our demands,” she added.

Taxi operator Joseph Mbau said drivers would remain off the road until the government directly addressed the fuel crisis affecting transporters.

“We shall not get back to carrying passengers until the President addresses the fuel prices,” he said.

Bodaboda operator Kimondo Wambui condemned the destruction and insecurity often associated with demonstrations.