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How transporters' strike, demos threw more fuel to ethnic flames

By Steve Mkawale | May. 21, 2026
Some matatus captured ferrying passengers along Jogoo Road on Day Two of the public transport crisis. [Stafford Ondego, Stafford]

As the country edges closer to the 2027 General Election, negative ethnicity is once again beginning to rear its ugly head.

Ethnicity has long been the base of political mobilisation in Kenya, with the practice becoming more pronounced every electoral cycle.

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