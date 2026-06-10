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Tonui appointed GSU Commandant in senior police reshuffle

By Mate Tongola | Jun. 10, 2026
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AIG Frederick Egesa Nyongesa was transferred from the GSU and appointed the unit’s Deputy Commandant, replacing Godhard Kamau.

The General Service Unit (GSU) has received a new commandant following a senior leadership reshuffle within the National Police Service approved by the National Police Service Board.

In a deployment letter dated June 10 and signed by Inspector General Douglas Kanja, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Johana Tonui was appointed the new GSU Commandant with immediate effect.

Tonui moves from the Directorate of Operations within the Kenya Police Service, where he has been serving as an AIG, to take charge of the elite paramilitary unit.

He succeeds Ranson Lolmodooni, who has led the GSU since July 12, 2024, after taking over from the current Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat. During his tenure, Lolmodooni oversaw the unit through a period of heightened security operations and increased deployments across various parts of the country.

The changes form part of a broader reorganisation within the National Police Service aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving service delivery across key departments.

As part of the reshuffle, AIG Frederick Egesa Nyongesa was transferred from the GSU and appointed the unit’s Deputy Commandant, replacing Godhard Kamau. Meanwhile, AIG Paul Maingo Mumo was moved from the Directorate of Quality Assurance to head the Internal Affairs Unit.

According to the deployment letter addressed to Deputy Inspector General Lagat, all the transfers were approved by the National Police Service Board and take effect immediately.

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GSU Commandant National Police Service Commission Johana Tonui
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