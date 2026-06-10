Ruto's travels in East and Western Europe

In one month, President William Ruto’s has managed to travel to two far flung Eastern European countries, returned to the southern tip of Africa, before detouring to the extreme North of Western Europe.
And now, the expanding foreign travel programme is increasingly being positioned as a central pillar of his economic and political messaging ahead of the 2027 General Election.
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