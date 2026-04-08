Ruto, Gachagua showdown looms at MP's funeral

Audio By Vocalize

President Ruto and his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua. [File, Standard]

Political arch-rivals President William Ruto and his former deputy Rigathi Gachagua could today meet in a public gathering for the first time since their falling out.

The two are set to attend a funeral service for the late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho.

Gachagua has declared that he will attend the event, while Nyandarua Woman Rep Faith Gitau, who is chairing the funeral organising committee, confirmed that the President would attend.

“We are in our final stages of preparing for the ceremony. The President has already confirmed that he will attend the ceremony,” she said, terming as ‘unwise’ Gachagua’s intention to go to the requiem.

Gitau said the body will be airlifted to the Ol Kalou Stadium and later moved in procession to the Nairobi University grounds in Kapten.

Local leaders, including Governor Kiarie Badilisha, have cautioned that the funeral should not be turned into a political battleground.

“Let us avoid politics during the ceremony. This is the only respect that we can give to our departed hero,” said Badilisha while inspecting the final preparations.

Kiaraho will be buried at his Tigoni home, Limuru, on Friday.

Gachagua has been critical of the Ruto administration, accusing it of oppressing Kenyans, engaging in corruption, and poor governance.

Nyandarua is one of the areas where Gachagua’s party, DCP, has a considerable following.

Gachagua has teamed up with former Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, former Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, former minister Martha Karua, former AG Justin Muturi, among other leaders, to prevent Ruto from securing a second term.