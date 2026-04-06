Gachagua points finger at Ruto in fuel scandal

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has now claimed that the ongoing saga surrounding fuel cartels is akin to a case of a deal gone wrong, which could lead to a hike in prices in the coming weeks.
Gachagua has invoked the name of President William Ruto, alleging that the genesis of the matter is more of a business rivalry between him and his officials in government.
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