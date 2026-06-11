Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge

About 20,000 intern teachers could finally be confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms after Sh4.9 billion was set aside in the 2026/2027 Budget.
The money is part of a wider package targeting teachers, including implementation of the second phase of the 2025–2029 CBA and promotion of at least 30,000 tutors.
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