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Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge

By Lewis Nyaundi | Jun. 11, 2026
When Vihiga County Education Director Alexie Muzame interracted with PP2 learners during a school tour within the county on October 2, 2023.[Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

About 20,000 intern teachers could finally be confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms after Sh4.9 billion was set aside in the 2026/2027 Budget.

The money is part of a wider package targeting teachers, including implementation of the second phase of the 2025–2029 CBA and promotion of at least 30,000 tutors.

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