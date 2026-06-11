Boost for teachers but free education pushed to the edge

When Vihiga County Education Director Alexie Muzame interracted with PP2 learners during a school tour within the county on October 2, 2023. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

About 20,000 intern teachers could finally be confirmed to permanent and pensionable terms after Sh4.9 billion was set aside in the 2026/2027 Budget.

The money is part of a wider package targeting teachers, including implementation of the second phase of the 2025–2029 CBA and promotion of at least 30,000 tutors.