Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho passes away

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho. [File, Standard]

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho has passed away while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning.

The late Kiaraho was serving his third term as a Member of Parliament, having first been elected during the 2013 General Election. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said Kiaraho served Parliament for 12 years with diligence and commitment, including as a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.