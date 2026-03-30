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Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho passes away

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 30, 2026
Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho. [File, Standard]

Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho has passed away while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital on Sunday morning.

The late Kiaraho was serving his third term as a Member of Parliament, having first been elected during the 2013 General Election. National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula said Kiaraho served Parliament for 12 years with diligence and commitment, including as a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

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David Kiaraho Ol Kalou MP MP Dies Nairobi Hospital
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