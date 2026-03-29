President Ruto leads nation in mourning Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho

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Late Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho. [File,Standard]

President William Ruto has led the nation in mourning the death of Ol Kalou Member of Parliament David Kiaraho, who died on Sunday while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

Ruto described Kiaraho as a leader whose "Kazi Kwanza, Siasa Baadaye," work first, politics later, philosophy set him apart from his peers.

"Hon Kiaraho was a humble, steadfast, and visionary leader whose commitment to serving his constituents made him a pillar of his community," said Ruto, adding that Kiaraho's life was "an inspiration to leaders of this generation to rise above political rivalry."

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said Kenya had lost a dedicated public servant.

"His contribution to public service and the development of Ol Kalou will be remembered with respect and gratitude," noted Mudavadi.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who made the formal notification of Kiaraho's death to the parliamentary fraternity, confirmed the third-term legislator passed away at around 1:20 a.m.

He announced a seven-member funeral preparation committee to be co-ordinated by Kinangop MP Kwenya Thuku and Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau.

"Kiaraho served the National Assembly with diligence and commitment as a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport and Infrastructure and the Procedure and House Rules Committee," observed Wetang'ula.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi described Kiaraho as an accomplished architect who left indelible footprints in Kenya's built environment beyond the House chamber.

"An accomplished architect, Hon Kiaraho contributed to the growth of the infrastructure and built environment sector, leaving a rich legacy through outstanding projects he executed and countless younger architects that he mentored," said Kingi.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichungwah paid tribute to Kiaraho's service across three consecutive parliaments, noting his work on the Transport Committee and the Procedure and House Rules Committee.

"A diligent and committed leader, his service in the National Assembly will be remembered," added Ichungwah.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, who worked with Kiaraho on government programmes in Nyandarua County, said he was a man "defined by sacrifice, dedication and service to humanity."

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, termed Kiaraho "an amiable and development-conscious leader who worked hard to improve the lives of his constituents."

Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni, described him as a fighter for equal opportunity.

"Whether it was in education, healthcare, or infrastructure, he firmly believed that every Kenyan deserved equal opportunity, regardless of background, tribe, or place of origin," noted Kioni.

Nominated MP Adan Keynan observed that Kiaraho "seamlessly blended his expertise as a distinguished architect with an unwavering commitment to public service," serving with "distinction for three consecutive terms since 2013."

Former CS Moses Kuria, who served with Kiaraho in the 11th and 12th parliaments on the Transport, Infrastructure, Public Works and Housing Committee, remembered him as "a very cooperative and respectful colleague."

Kiaraho was born in 1963, in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua.. He trained as an architect at the University of Nairobi before building a career as principal architect at Archgrid Systems, a position he held from 1994.

He first won the Ol Kalou seat in March 2013 on a Jubilee Party ticket and was re-elected in 2017 and 2022, on the latter occasion defeating a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) challenger to secure his third consecutive term.

He is survived by his wife Jackie and their children.