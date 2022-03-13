× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Safaricom to spend Sh1.6b on fibre optic lease in Ethiopia

NEWS
By Patrick Alushula | Mar 13th 2022 | 2 min read
By Patrick Alushula | March 13th 2022
NEWS

Safaricom headquarters, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Safaricom has signed a deal valued at over Sh1.6 billion to use Ethiopian Electric Power’s (EEP) dark fibre to provide telecommunications services in the Horn of Africa country.

The Ethiopian subsidiary, Safaricom Ethiopia, announced on Friday that the deal will see it use a network of optical ground wire (OPGW) cables already installed along the high voltage transmission lines owned by EEP.

The lease agreement, which will run for five years, saves Safaricom from making greenfield investment for the infrastructure that is used for services such as voice, text messages, data and video conferencing.

“Such infrastructure sharing agreements will enable us to fulfil our commitment to transform Ethiopian lives for a digital future and contributes to efforts being made to the phased operation launch,” said Safaricom Ethiopia chief executive Anwar Soussa.

READ MORE

The agreement covers the first phase of 4,097 kilometres while the second and third phase will be 2,078km and 2,904km optical fibre line rental respectively.

EEP said in a statement it expects to earn up to 140 million birr (Sh311.52 million) a year in the first phase of the deal, meaning Safaricom will part with at least Sh1.56 billion in five years.

EEP chief executive Asheber Balcha said the deal will see the firm increase its revenue, while enabling Safaricom Ethiopia to provide “quality and competitive telecommunication services.”

The state-owned electric producer currently has 15,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable. At least 8,745 kilometres are being used by Ethio Telecom on lease.

The deal comes barely a month after Safaricom unveiled its first China-assembled data centre in Addis Ababa, built at a cost of $100 million (Sh11.4 billion) as it gears up to launch commercial operations there next month. 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
When it’s time to walk away from your Sacco
Saving in a Sacco has been touted as one of the best ways of making your money work for you.
New toll roads rule sparks heated debate
Taxpayers could fund shortfalls arising from the failure of toll roads to meet financial obligations owed to contractors.

MOST READ

Iron will: Kenya’s scrap metal dealers say no to licensing
Iron will: Kenya’s scrap metal dealers say no to licensing

NEWS

By Macharia Kamau

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
M-Pesa users hit 30 million as more Kenyans adopt cashless payments

By Frankline Sunday | 16 hours ago

M-Pesa users hit 30 million as more Kenyans adopt cashless payments
State-owned Nock to import a third of Kenya's oil products

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

State-owned Nock to import a third of Kenya's oil products
Agency to train women in business

By Elvis Ogina | 1 day ago

Agency to train women in business
Iron will: Kenya’s scrap metal dealers say no to licensing

By Macharia Kamau | 1 day ago

Iron will: Kenya’s scrap metal dealers say no to licensing
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC