× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KenGen posts Sh5b half-year profit on relief measures cut

NEWS
By Macharia Kamau | Mar 2nd 2022 | 2 min read
By Macharia Kamau | March 2nd 2022
NEWS

KenGen head office in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has reported a net profit of Sh5.12 billion for the six months ended December 2021.

This is a slight increase from Sh5.06 billion posted over a similar half in 2020. The marginal increase was attributed to the withdrawal of relief measures that the government had handed Kenyan businesses to enable them to cope with the effects of Covid-19 in 2020.

The firm enjoyed the 25 per cent corporate tax rate during the first half of the 2020/21 financial year but had to pay the full rate of 30 per cent over the first half of the 2021/22 financial year.

It said it paid a higher income tax in 2021 compared to the previous half when it got a tax credit following completion of Olkaria V that had the effect of significantly lowering its tax burden then.

READ MORE

“Income tax expense increased by 32 per cent to Sh2.34 billion from Sh1.82 billion in December 2020, reflecting the impact of corporate tax reversal from 25 per cent to 30 per cent, and Olkaria V capital allowances, which had resulted in a lower tax effective tax rate of 26 per cent in 2020,” said the firm in a statement signed by its CEO Rebecca Miano (pictured).

“Consequently, profit after tax rose from Sh5.06 billion in 2020 to Sh5.12 billion for the six months ended December 31, 2021.” Revenues increased 14 per cent to Sh24.79 billion in 2021 compared to Sh21.8 billion over the previous half.

It attributed the growth to a continued diversification of its offering as it seeks to reduce reliance on sale electricity to Kenya Power. It bagged contracts to drill geothermal wells in Ethiopia and Djibouti.

Its operating costs increased eight per cent to Sh14.13 billion from Sh13.09 billion, which it said was due to increased business activities including operations in Ethiopia. The company plans to commission an 83.4-megawatt geothermal plant this year.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
Entrepreneur offers e-mobility solutions
Geoffrey Omanje Sirumba (below), an e-mobility champion, saw the challenge and decided to venture into assembling of electric bikes locally.
Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya
China data shows exports to Kenya were valued at Sh738.9 billion compared to Sh441.5 billion published by KNBS for the same period.

MOST READ

New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move
New job? This is what people are looking for in next career move

WORK LIFE

By World Economic Forum

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya

By Dominic Omondi | 19 minutes ago

Tax evasion? Mystery of missing Sh300 billion worth of China exports to Kenya
Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses

By Macharia Kamau | 19 minutes ago

Audit clears more suspended Kenya Power procurement bosses
Absa targets 10,000 fruit trees in schools

By Peter Theuri | 19 minutes ago

Absa targets 10,000 fruit trees in schools
Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices

By Patrick Alushula | 19 minutes ago

Kenya eyes new tea markets to rescue farmers from low prices
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC