× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Treasury slashes Nairobi expressway funding by Sh70m

NEWS
By Dominic Omondi | February 16th 2022
By Dominic Omondi | February 16th 2022
NEWS

Nairobi Expressway along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi. [David Njaaga, Standard]

The government has slashed its funding of the Nairobi Expressway by Sh70 million, the Supplementary Budget tabled before the National Assembly shows.

The State had initially allocated Sh250 million to the 27-kilometre road that runs from James Gichuru Road, Nairobi to Mlolongo in Machakos County.

However, in the latest changes, the allocation for the expressway has been reduced to Sh180 million.

A big chunk of the money was expected to come from taxes and fees collected by the State Department for Infrastructure, including the road maintenance levy.

READ MORE

However, this revenue, technically known as appropriation-in-aid, was reduced by Sh60 million in the first mini-budget for the first year 2021/22, which now awaits approval of the National Assembly. 

The State Department for Infrastructure had projected to collect appropriation-in-aid valued at Sh65.2 billion, with almost all this revenue, Sh63.2 billion, coming from the road maintenance levy.  

The National Treasury, however, cut its contribution for the expressway by Sh10 million from the initial allocation of Sh125 million.

There were fears that additional allocation by Treasury to a project whose financing will be recouped by charging toll fees would amount to double taxation.

However, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani explained that the allocation is meant for compensation and movement of utilities such as electricity installations on the road.

Already, some sections of the road have been fitted with street lights even as it nears completion. Additionally, the government might need to pay for the relocation of private properties, power cables, optical cables, water pipes, billboards and footbridges.

“There are many displacements that have come up as a result of the road construction. There are a number of people who will be displaced along the way," Yatani told a local daily in February last year.

"So the money is the cost of relocation of utilities and some degree of compensation for people who are going to be displaced along the way."

he Sh70 billion road being constructed by China Road and Bridge Corporation is financed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The road is almost complete, with street lights having been placed along the entire stretch. Moreover, tolling stations have been coming up along certain entry points.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had projected the road to be complete by end of this month, with motorists taking 24 minutes to drive from Mlolongo to Rironi in Kiambu County when it starts operating.

Financing model

Besides the Rironi-Nakuru-Mau Summit highway, some of the other PPP projects in the country include the construction of the Mombasa Petroleum Trading Hub, the 140MW geothermal plant at Olkaria and the 10,000km road annuity programme.

Others are the second Nyali Bridge Project.

In addition to doing the design for the expressway, sourcing for financing and undertaking construction work, it will operate the road for 27 years and recoup its investments through the collection of toll fees.

Besides the Sh70 billion construction cost, it is also expected to gobble up Sh25 billion to operate and maintain over the 27 years.

Earlier estimates by the company show that it expects to collect Sh2 billion from road tolls in the first year of operation, which will gradually go up and it could be collecting Sh10 billion by 2043 when the contract ends.

 

RELATED VIDEOS

Share this story
State-owned National Oil Corporation seeks Sh13 billion capital to stay afloat
The National Oil Corporation of Kenya (Nock) faces closure if the government does not inject new funding.
CMA moots system to nab insider trading at bourse
The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) plans to install a surveillance system for real-time tracking of Nairobi bourse activities to unmask insider...

MOST READ

The best sectors to land a job in Kenya
The best sectors to land a job in Kenya

FINANCIAL STANDARD

By Dominic Omondi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State-owned National Oil Corporation seeks Sh13 billion capital to stay afloat

By Macharia Kamau | 5 hours ago

State-owned National Oil Corporation seeks Sh13 billion capital to stay afloat
Borrowing, lending of shares now goes live at Nairobi bourse

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

Borrowing, lending of shares now goes live at Nairobi bourse
State offers 1,000 tonnes of Galana Kulalu maize for sale

By Frankline Sunday | 11 hours ago

State offers 1,000 tonnes of Galana Kulalu maize for sale
Uhuru markets Kenya at Dubai Expo as a top hub for investors

By Brian Otieno | 11 hours ago

Uhuru markets Kenya at Dubai Expo as a top hub for investors
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC