DTB inks deal with Chinese trade group

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has signed a deal with Chinese investors under the Canton Chamber of Commerce in Kenya (Guangdong Association) to be their financial services partner.
The deal will enable the chamber’s members to use DTB’s banking services including operating corporate and individual bank accounts, remittance services and lending services.
DTB Managing Director Nasim Devji said the move is aimed at boosting two-way trade between China and Kenya, enhancing the economic development of the country by financing Chinese businesses in Kenya and Kenyan businesses in Guangdong province.
“We welcome all members of the business community interested in trade in the Guangdong province to access financing and support from DTB,” she said.
“Additionally, through our existing China desk, DTB is providing a one-stop banking solution to traders tapping into the Chinese market.”
