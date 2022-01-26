× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
DTB inks deal with Chinese trade group

By Standard Correspondent | January 26th 2022
DTB Managing Director Nasim Devji [Courtesy]

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has signed a deal with Chinese investors under the Canton Chamber of Commerce in Kenya (Guangdong Association) to be their financial services partner.

The deal will enable the chamber’s members to use DTB’s banking services including operating corporate and individual bank accounts, remittance services and lending services.

DTB Managing Director Nasim Devji said the move is aimed at boosting two-way trade between China and Kenya, enhancing the economic development of the country by financing Chinese businesses in Kenya and Kenyan businesses in Guangdong province.

“We welcome all members of the business community interested in trade in the Guangdong province to access financing and support from DTB,” she said.

“Additionally, through our existing China desk, DTB is providing a one-stop banking solution to traders tapping into the Chinese market.” 

