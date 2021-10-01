× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

How to grind out profit from tasty groundnuts

DR PESA
By Jennifer Anyango | October 1st 2021

Groundnut is a legume crop mainly grown in tropical environments around the world.

In Kenya, it’s mainly grown in Western Kenya by small-scale farmers.

Other than roasted peanuts, the crop can create other products for value addition, such as peanut butter and peanut soup.

READ MORE

 Coffee value addition at EPZ boosts farmers

 Coffee value addition at EPZ boosts farmers

 Six foods that rev up your ‘engine’

 Eat your way to bedroom horsepower

The seeds are rich in oil, protein, calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamins.

There are two main varieties of peanuts in Kenya - the runner type and the bunch type (red Valencia).

The bunch variety is small, tastier and is highly marketable. It matures in 60 to 75 days.

The runner variety, on the other hand, is larger and is preferred because of its high yields. It matures in 90 to 100 days.

Margaret Atieno is a small-scale farmer in Siaya County. She shares tips on peanut farming from land preparation, planting to harvesting.

Land preparation

Since it is an early-season crop, it is advisable to grow peanuts at the onset of the long rains. They grow well in warm areas, as low temperatures affect their flowering and seed formation.

Peanuts also do well if the soil is well-drained, meaning it should not retain too much water.

 Planting

Get your seeds from certified suppliers. When planting, space the seeds 30-45cm apart between rows and 15-20cm between each plant. An acre of land can accommodate about 16kg of seeds. Sow at a depth of five or six centimetres.

 Weeding

Start weeding two to three weeks after germination, preferably during the early stages of growth. It is recommended that farmers use hand weeding after the start of pegging to avoid disturbing the growing nuts or damaging the flowers.

“Using calcium-based fertiliser and not a nitrogen one is recommended. This is because groundnuts require adequate calcium, especially when pods are forming.

Phosphate fertiliser at the rate of 40kg per acre is also needed to boost the firmness of the crop,” says Ms Atieno.

Disease and pest control

Virus diseases like rust, bacteria wilt and groundnut rosette virus account for 80 per cent of crop losses at the firm level.

Others include leaf spot, crown rot and damping-off disease. To prevent them, farmers are advised to plant early and practice measures such as crop rotation, farm hygiene, certified seed usage and control pests like vector aphids.

 Harvesting

The average maturity for groundnuts is estimated at 100 days. Some, however, mature at 90 days, while others take as long as 130 days.

Farmers are advised to exercise caution when harvesting.

Also, ensure the seeds are well dried after shelling to avoid aflatoxin and other post-harvest losses, including pests and rot.

Market

Since groundnuts are widely consumed in different forms, farmers will always find a market for them. Farmers should identify the market before the produce is ready for harvest.

RELATED VIDEOS

Tea stakeholders hold a meeting to discuss value addition to the business

Business chat on KTN newsdesk: value addition chain

Share this story
Here’s the amount of money you should pay on house rent if in these salary ranges
Most economists agree that the 50-30-20 strategy helps in guiding one to allocate funds for different expenses at the household level.
New milestone for oraimo
The company boasts of 3 awards in the year 2021 alone. What other way to prove that the quality of their products is top tier?

MOST READ

Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned
Kenyans ‘fuliza’ Sh1.2b a day, Mshwari shunned

NEWS

By Frankline Sunday

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Here’s the amount of money you should pay on house rent if in these salary ranges

By Mireri Junior | 3 hours ago

Here’s the amount of money you should pay on house rent if in these salary ranges
Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic times

By Peter Theuri | 6 days ago

Cost saving tactics to survive harsh economic times
Starting to save at 30? Here's your plan for a comfortable retirement

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 month ago

Starting to save at 30? Here's your plan for a comfortable retirement
Seven quick tips to grow your cash flows

By Liz Nkukuu | 1 month ago

Seven quick tips to grow your cash flows
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies. Privacy policy

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC